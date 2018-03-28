Media and entertainment business Time Out Group has signed a conditional lease agreement for a new Time Out Market in New York, it announced on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said the market, located at 55 Water Street, Empire Stores in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighbourhood, was expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2018. Built between 1869 and 1885 as a coffee storehouse, the historic Empire Stores had retained their original brick and timber features. Recently redeveloped, Time Out said they had ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...