US pending home sales rose a lot more than expected in February, according to the latest figures from the National Association of Realtors. The NAR's monthly index increased 3.1% to 107.5, comfortably beating expectations for a 2.1% jump. The previous month's reading was revised down to 104.3. The NAR's chief economist, Lawrence Yun, said the housing market has got off to an uneven start so far in 2018. "Contract signings rebounded in most areas in February, but the gains were not large enough ...

