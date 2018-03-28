

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Wednesday, but began to recover in the early afternoon following the open on Wall Street. Traders were encouraged that the U.S. markets showed signs of stabilizing after recent losses. The strong performance of the index heavyweights helped to drive the Swiss market higher in the afternoon.



The Swiss Market Index climbed 1.36 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,756.12. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.99 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.12 percent.



Novartis advanced 2.7 percent and Nestlé gained 2.1 percent. Shares of Roche also finished higher by 1.6 percent. The company revealed that five patients treated with its Hemlibra drug have died, but that the drug was not the cause of their deaths.



Swatch gained 2.2 percent after upgrades from both Berenberg and Kepler Cheuvreux. Meanwhile, Richemont declined 0.8 percent.



Givaudan was another notable gainer, with an increase of 1.7 percent.



Logitech was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, falling 1.1 percent. Tech stocks were under pressure across Europe.



In the broad market, AMS sank nearly 10 percent. The stock was hit by both the weakness in tech stocks and by a downgrade from Exane.



