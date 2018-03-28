Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2018) - War Eagle Mining Company Inc. (TSXV: WAR) ("War Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its exploration program on the Goodfish patented claims of War Eagle's newly acquired Goodfish Kirana Project, located approximately five kilometres north of the centre of the town Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Company's exploration program includes 45 km of ground geophysical survey work encompassing magnetics and VLF-EM as well as induced polarization ("IP"), 600 metres of diamond drilling and a 950 km airborne magnetics and VLF-EM survey.

The drill program has been designed to test structures and known gold mineralization drilled in the 1990's by previous owners. As well, the property-wide airborne magnetics-VLF program combined with our LiDAR survey will allow for better prioritization of known targets and definition of new anomalies for further exploration in summer 2018.

"We look forward to the results of our exploration program on the Goodfish patented claims," stated War Eagle President and CEO, Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo., who added, "These results will guide and focus our summer exploration work program which is already in the planning stages."

War Eagle is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company focused on the exploration of mineral resource properties in northern Ontario, Canada, with a focus on gold deposits. The Company has a significant land position in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp five kilometres from the center of the Town of Kirkland Lake. The Company's Goodfish Kirana Project is a 10 km long by 3 km wide land package with numerous historical gold showings and significant structural breaks that has been under-explored with modern technology providing for an exciting and unique discovery opportunity.

Danièle Spethmann, P. Geo., President and CEO of War Eagle, is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

For additional information please contact:

War Eagle Mining Company Inc.

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo

President and CEO

+1 (647) 344-3433

Malcolm Burke

Director

+ 1 (604) 220-2000



info@wareaglemining.com

www.wareaglemining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although War Eagle believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because War Eagle can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Company's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the second quarter ended September 30, 2017, which are available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and War Eagle undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Property Land Position - Goodfish Kirana Property.

Located in Beaverhouse First Nations Territory.





To view an enhanced version of Property Land Position - Goodfish Kirana Property, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/33737_propertylanding_enhanced.jpg



Goodfish Patents - Area of Focus.





To view an enhanced version of the Goodfish Patents - Area of Focus, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/33737_goodfishpatents_enhanced.jpg





Geophysical grid on Goodfish Patents and diamond drill locations.





To view an enhanced version of the Geophysical grid on Goodfish Patents and diamond drill locations, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/33737_a1522253601882_79[1].jpg



