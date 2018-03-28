Regulatory News:

The 2017 Reference Document (Registration annual report) was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. It is available free of charge to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be viewed at the www.kering.com website (Finance/Regulated Information).

The Reference Document includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company and the reports from the Auditors.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering develops an ensemble of luxury houses in fashion, leather goods, jewellery and watches: Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin and Ulysse Nardin. Kering is also developing the Sport Lifestyle brands Puma, Volcom and Cobra. By 'empowering imagination', Kering encourages its brands to reach their potential, in the most sustainable manner.

The Group generated revenue of €15.5 billion in 2017 and had more than 44,000 employees at year end. The Kering share is listed on Euronext Paris (FR 0000121485, KER.PA, KER.FP).

