STRATACACHE Announces Acquisition of X2O Media from Barco

DAYTON, Ohio, March28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --STRATACACHE today announces it has acquired Montréal-based X2O Media from Barco. As the global market leader in digital consumer engagement and digital signage, STRATACACHE offers enhanced focus and new growth opportunities for X2O.

After its acquisition in 2014, X2O became part of Barco's Enterprise division, which focuses on solutions for meeting and control rooms. Over the years, X2O secured top tier customers including John Deere, Verizon, Fox News and Accenture. All customer agreements will continue to be managed by X2O to ensure world class support and service for current customers. X2O Media employs about 45 people and will continue to operate from Montréal, Canada. The sale will be closed at the end of March 2018.

"With the acquisition of X2O Media, we will expand our portfolio with a complete solution for dynamic content display based on real-time data, plus add great new tools in the E-learning and broadcast markets," says Chris Riegel, CEO of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies. "The X2O software platform versatility and its capability to address any display - be it fixed or mobile - will prove to be an important asset. This complementary technology will help us to further build on our core competences in the ever-expanding digital display and data visualization marketplace."

Dirk Huelsermann, managing partner of STRATACACHE Capital, who lead the acquisition said, "The X2O acquisition is a perfect example of the aggressive long-term growth strategy of the STRATACACHE Group. Working actively on over 400 deals per year, we are at the forefront of a long-awaited industry consolidation. Our investment strategy is to help unlock the potential in emerging digital media companies to grow faster."

"The decision to divest X2O Media comes after a careful evaluation of its profitability and growth opportunities," says Jan De Witte, Barco's CEO. As digital signage is no longer a strategic focus for Barco, we are convinced that selling X2O to a major player like STRATACACHE will provide the company with the focus and contacts it needs to reach the next level of global scale and success."

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family atwww.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and sharing solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2017, we realized sales of 1.085 billion euro. We have a team of 3,600 employees, located in 90 countries, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.

For more information, visit us onwww.barco.com, follow us onTwitter(@Barco),LinkedIn(Barco),YouTube(BarcoTV), or like us onFacebook(Barco).

