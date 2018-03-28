Referring to the press release published by Estea Logistic Properties 5 AB on February 22, 2018, trading lot and issued amount will be changed for the bond loan issued by Estea Logistic Properties 5 AB. The change will be valid as from March 29, 2018.



ISIN Name Short Name New trading lot (SEK) New issued amount --------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0005569662 ESLP_02 ESLP 02 115.000 32.545.000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.