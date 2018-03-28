Deal news helped London's top flight index finish higher on Wednesday, after a technology-led selloff on Wall Street during the previous session sparked early losses. By the end of trading, the FTSE 100 was up 0.64% to 7,044.74, while the pound was edging higher by 0.14% against the euro to 1.1430 bnut off by 0.34% versus the dollar at 1.4112. The FTSE 250 on the other hand ended 0.17% lower at 19,356.59, although it too was well off its lows of the session. Trading in the States had gotten off ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...