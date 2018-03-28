Exploration and development company Asiamet Resources announced on Wednesday that it has further intersected high grade polymetallic and copper - silver mineralisation at the BKZ prospect in Indonesia. Completed infill drilling at the project in Central Kalimantan located broad intervals of high grade massive sulphide mineralisation including 42m at 6.9% zinc, 2.8% lead and 31 g/t silver, including 10m at 16.5% zinc, 8.2% lead and 65 g/t silver. Assay results confirmed up to 23.2% lead, 16.7% ...

