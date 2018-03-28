Westminster Group's shares jumped over 15% on Wednesday after the technology-based security company won a contract with an existing Middle Eastern client. The $4.5m contract will see Westminster's technology division providing a number of vehicle screening solutions to allow for the detection of security threats and contraband at the entrance to a high security facility. Peter Fowler, chief executive of Westminster Group, said: "I am delighted to be able to announce this important new contract ...

