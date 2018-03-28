Irish zinc and gold explorer Connemara Mining has restarted drilling operations at its Mine River Gold Project. The company's drilling project comprises a total of 1,000 metres at prioritised targets at Tombreen, where the drilling results reported 16.1 g/t gold over 2 metres from 78 metres depth, and at Knocknalour which lies 2.5km to the southwest. Patrick Cullen, chief executive of Connemara, said: "We are pleased to report drilling has re-commenced at our Mine River gold project. We had very ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...