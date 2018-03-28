

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NEX Group plc (NEX.L) confirmed that it has received a non-binding proposal from CME Group Inc. (CME) regarding a potential acquisition of NEX at a price of 10 pounds per share.



NEX noted that discussions are at an advanced stage; there can be no certainty that an offer for NEX will be made, nor as to the terms of any offer.



As per the U.K. rules, CME must, by not later than 5.00 pm on 12th April 2018, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for NEX or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for NEX. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.



Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that CME Group was in advanced talks with Michael Spencer's NEX Group about a 4 billion pound or $5.7 billion takeover offer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX