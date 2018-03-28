

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas Attorney General has indicted two more officials in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy in August 2016 and injuries sustained by others while riding the Verrückt waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark of Kansas City.



Reckless second-degree murder charge has been slapped against Jeffrey Henry, a co-owner of Schlitterbahn companies and a designer of the waterslide; John Schooley, another designer of the waterslide; and Henry & Sons Construction Company, Inc., a corporation involved in the design and construction of the waterslide.



The three defendants also were indicted in connection with injuries sustained by 13 other persons while riding the waterslide.



Henry was arrested March 26 in South Padre Island, Texas, by the U.S. Marshals Service.



The 17-story ride is touted as the world's tallest waterslide.



Former director of operations Tyler Miles has already been charged with involuntary manslaughter charges and several counts of aggravated battery, aggravated endangering a child and interference with law enforcement.



