LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) said that members of the Communication Workers Union or CWU have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the agreement in principle on pensions, pay, a shorter working week, culture and operational changes.



On 1 February 2018 the Company announced that it had reached agreement in principle with the CWU. The union recommended that members vote in favour of the agreement during the ballot.



