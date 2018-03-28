Stocks on the Continent finished well off their lows of the session, with a big bounce in Utility stocks helping to offset the drag from losses in Technology and Basic Resources. To take note of, indices probably also benefited from quarter-end window-dressing by fund managers. Against that backdrop, by the closing bell the benchmark Stoxx 600 was 0.46% or 1.69 points higher at 369.26, alongside a fall of 0.25% or 30.12 points to 11,940.71 for the German Dax but an advance of 0.29% or 14.70 ...

