Technavio's latest market research report on the global courier, express, and parcel market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global courier, express, and parcel market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. A major factor driving the market's growth is the FTAs encouraging CEP investments in emerging countries.

The CEP market is one of the fast-growing segments of the logistics and transportation industry that is highly influenced by the changes in the demographics and consumer behavior. The global CEP industry is primarily driven by the increasing international trade that has been spurred by the liberalization of trade conditions through various trade agreements.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing integration of LMD models with CEP companies as one of the key emerging trends driving the global courier, express, and parcel market:

Growing integration of LMD models with CEP companies

The instant delivery market has been rapidly gaining attention. This has resulted in high capital investments in new start-ups and venture firms. Most of the new start-ups provide food preparation and delivery services. E-commerce players are introducing new delivery models to provide a vast range of delivery services to their customers such as hub-and-spoke and last mile delivery (LMD) models.

"Last-mile delivery model comprises postal mail-run, crowd shipping, courier delivery, and courier delivery to lockers. There has been an increase in the demand for parcel delivery with the increase in the demand for e-commerce. Logistics vendors are integrating LMD models to provide regular delivery, same day delivery, instant delivery, and other value-added services to cater to the demand for CEP services," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on transportation and distribution

Global courier, express, and parcel market segmentation

This market research report segments the global courier, express, and parcel market based on customer type (B2B, B2C, and C2C) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC was the leading region for the global courier, express, and parcel market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 35%. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA. The APAC region is anticipated to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. But, the market share of the Americas is expected to decrease to some extent during this period.

