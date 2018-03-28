Technavio market research analysts forecast the global emulsion polymers market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global emulsion polymers market into the following applications (paints and coatings, paper and paperboard coatings, and adhesives) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increased demand for emulsion polymers in paints and coatings applications as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global emulsion polymers market:

Increased demand for emulsion polymers in paints and coatings applications

The rapid rise in the automobile and construction sector is one of the major factors that has been contributing to the increased paints and coatings applications. This will create a direct growth opportunity for the emulsion polymers market. The improvement in the standard of living along with the improving gross domestic product (GDP) is a major factor that has been contributing to the growth of the construction sector. Emulsion polymers that are used in the production of paints provide improved quality, heat sensitivity, and self-repairing ability.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forplastics, polymers, and elastomers, "Emulsion polymers are used largely in paints and coatings products because they are environmentally safe and are resistant to stain and chemical. The emulsion polymers used in paints and coatings have lesser VOC components. Therefore, growing consumer awareness for a safe product can increase the consumption of emulsion polymers. The increasing awareness of consumers regarding customized interior paints and designs can also act as a major growth driving factor."

Global emulsion polymers market segmentation

Among all the application segments, the paints and coatings segment dominated the global emulsion polymers market, contributing for approximately 37% of the market share. This sector is expected to project steady growth during the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global emulsion polymers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 43%. The market share of this region is anticipated to increase significantly during the forecast period.

