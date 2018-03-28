The global foam sealant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328006055/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global foam sealant market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global foam sealant market by application that includes building and construction and automotive. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: growing demand from developing countries

The developing economies, particularly China, India, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, and Indonesia are expected to contribute highly toward the growth in the global foam sealant market during the forecast period. Several original equipment (OEM) manufacturers of adhesives and sealants industries are shifting their manufacturing bases to these countries because of factors such as low transportation costs, easy availability of land, cheap labor and raw materials, and less stringent government regulations and policies.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio foradditives, adhesives, and sealants research, "The rising population, high disposable income, and increasing purchasing power in the developing countries of APAC and Latin America are encouraging higher investments in the construction and automotive industries."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: growing demand from bio-based foam sealant

The increasing innovation and development of bio-based foam sealant are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research to develop soy-based polyurethane (PU) foam product augmented with carbon nanotubes is also predicted to foster the demand for foam sealant. The shortfall of petroleum-based foam sealant and the increasing concern on environmental impacts of these products have led to the adoption of renewable sources as building blocks for polymer applications. A multi-walled carbon nanotube is used to manufacture soy-based polyurethane (PU) foam.

Market challenge: volatility in the prices of raw materials

The polymeric materials are usually used to produce foam sealants. Polyurethane, polystyrene, polyisocyanurate, and others are some of the major raw materials that are used in the production of foam sealants. Most of the raw materials that are used to produce foam sealants are the downstream products of crude oil. The fluctuations in the prices of crude oil are expected to affect the raw material prices of foam sealants.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328006055/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com