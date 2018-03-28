

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen is now presenting - at the New York International Auto Show - two new versions of the Atlas developed for the USA: the Atlas Cross Sport1 and the Atlas Tanoak1.



The two concept cars illustrate how the Atlas range could be expanded into a model family. With its hybrid drive and a coupé-like rear body design, the five-seat, near-production Atlas Cross Sport was developed for use in metropolitan areas like New York or San Francisco. Meanwhile, the Atlas Tanoak pickup - with its cargo system - is an ideal choice for driving across America's expansive landscapes. Both Atlas concept cars feature extensively digitalized interiors.



Volkswagen will invest around $340 million in the new SUV's market launch - in addition to investments of around $900 million already made to expand the plant for Atlas production.



The company noted that the Atlas Sport Cross impresses with a sporty rear body in coupé style and a plug-in hybrid drive (PHEV) with an all-electric driving range of 70 kilometers (NEDC) or 26 miles (EPA). Its high-performance battery can be charged either externally or while driving. A second version of the Atlas Cross Sport has a conventional hybrid drive without an external battery charging function (HEV). This version can also be driven temporarily in an all-electric mode (electric range about 2.5 kilometers or 1.5 miles). Both models have all-wheel drive (4MOTION with electric propshaft).



Volkswagen noted that it will be strengthening its position in the important SUV segment systematically as part of its TRANSFORM 2025+ strategy. This also applies specifically to the North American market. In upcoming years, two more models will be launched there: the production version of the Atlas Sport Cross and the all-electric I.D. CROZZ announced for 2020. In the USA, the share of SUVs has grown to more than 50 percent of total Volkswagen sales due to the successful Atlas and the new 2017 Tiguan.



