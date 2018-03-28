The latest market research report by Technavio on the global military aircraft ejection seats marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global military aircraft ejection seats market by application, including combat aircraft and trainer aircraft and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global military aircraft ejection seats market, according to Technavio aerospace and defense researchers:

Advancements in parachutes for ejection seats: a major market driver

Focus on automating ejection seats: emerging market trend

EMEA dominated the global military aircraft ejection seats market with 41% share in 2017

Parachutes are a crucial component in ejection seats as it helps the pilot to land safely after he or she escapes from an aircraft in distress. Ejection seats deploy two kinds of parachutes: a small parachute called a drogue parachute and a large main parachute. The drogue parachute is triggered by the drogue gun which is pulled out from the top of the seat. The parachute helps in slowing down the person's rate of descent and in controlling the seat's altitude and trajectory. The altitude sensor enables the drogue parachute to pull the main parachute from the pilot's chute pack. The seat-man-separator motor gets activated and enables the seat to fall away from the pilot and allows him or her to descend safely with the help of the parachutes.

Focus on automating ejection seats: emerging market trend

Ejection seats are the only safety components that help pilots survive an emergency. Such circumstances can cause pilots to experience immense psychological pressure, and they might lose the sense of altitude and spatial orientation. In such cases, the pilot might fail to make the right decision regarding deploying the ejection seat. Therefore, research is being conducted towards the development of ejection seats that can automatically analyze the situation and issue the ejection command.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on defense, "Players in the market are incorporating sensors that deploy the chute accurately even when the flight's systems fail to provide the flight speed data. It helps the pilot to eject safely from a lower altitude and is protected from external electromagnetic influence. Ejection seats that will feature automatic egression after a lift-fan failure while in hover are being offered in the market. These developments toward improving the utility of ejection seats through automation will attract significant investments from vendors in the future and drive market growth."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, EMEA led the global military aircraft ejection seats market followed by the Americas and APAC in 2017. In EMEA, the high procurement of combat platforms is the primary factor leading to its dominance in the market. The region is constantly being affected by extreme geopolitical conflicts and acts of terrorism and has become crucial for the countries to procure large numbers of combat aircraft.

In APAC, countries such as China and India are investing significantly in strengthening their national security in the light of their border conflicts. In the Americas, modernization efforts to replace ejection seats on certain military aircraft is contributing to the global military aircraft ejection seats market.

