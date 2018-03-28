Petrofac's finance chief picked-up some shares in the oilfield services firm on Wednesday. According to the company, Alastair Cochrain bought 22,853 shares at an individual price of 507.6p each, for a total transaction amount of £115,997, lifting his disclosable interest in the outfit to 30,998 shares. Earlier during the same month, Petrofac posted a 3.7% increase in its full-year operatings profits to reach $730m, adding that company boss Ayman Asfari was to resume his full duties with ...

