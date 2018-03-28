The commodity complex was broadly lower on Wednesday, as the Greenback found a bid near its 52-week lows. As of 1842 BST, the Bloomberg commodity index was lower by 0.58% to 86.76, alongside a 0.61% bounce in the US dollar spot index to to 89.919. Weakness was especially prominent in the energy segment, with West Texas Intermediate for prompt month delivery retreating 1.78% to trade at $64.09 a barrel on NYMEX. That followed the release of weekly DoE data showing a 1.6m barrel increase in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...