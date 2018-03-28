Compact OMNIPURE Series 64 model will be on display to demonstrate operational advantages

De Nora, a leading designer of safe, innovative, and sustainable water disinfection and oxidation, filtration and electrochlorination solutions, will be exhibiting at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) from April 30 May 3. De Nora will showcase its established and wide range of offshore electrochemical disinfection and bespoke membrane solutions as well as its latest product developments at booth #4001. Technologies include OMNIPURE Series 64 marine sewage treatment systems, SANILEC seawater electrochlorination systems, UAT membrane filtration, BALPURE ballast water treatment and LIDA cathodic protection anodes.The annual conference, which hosted 64,000 visitors from 100 countries in 2017, is a key global event for offshore energy professionals.

"The OTC show is vital for our business, which has a long history of providing solutions that support the offshore energy community with thousands of installed systems. Exhibiting at OTC gives us the opportunity to connect with current and potential partners from around the world and present new organizational developments, aftersales offerings, and technological developments that we've designed to help our customers optimize their operational assets," said Luca Buonerba, chief marketing and business development officer.

In 2017, De Nora launched theinnovative OMNIPURE Series 64 offshore marine sewage treatment system, which ensures compliance with MEPC.227 (64) in a small footprint, coupled with enhanced electroflotation separation that provide greater efficiency and capital cost reductions. Since the launch, De Nora continues to work on additional improvements to offer including a new electrolytic bookcell design to offer even greater operational advantages over other solutions. The Series 64 unit will be available to view at the booth.

