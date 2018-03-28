

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX,ABX.TO) announced the passing of the Company's Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Peter Munk. Munk passed away peacefully in Toronto today, surrounded by his family. He was 90.



Munk, an iconic Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist, was born in Budapest in 1927. When the Nazis invaded Hungary in 1944, he escaped with his family, ultimately arriving in Toronto in 1948 at the age of 20.



Munk founded Barrick in 1983 and built it into the world's largest gold mining company in less than twenty-five years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX