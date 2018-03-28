RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec: Annual Report 2017 published

Zwolle - 28 March 2018

RoodMicrotec N.V., the leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, publishes today its Annual Report 2017. You will find the report which is available in English and only as an electronic version on our website:

https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/financial-publications (https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/financial-publications)

Certain adjustments were made compared to the unaudited preliminary figures that were published on the 08 March 2018. The Plentum bonds have been reclassified from financial assets to plan assets within the pension obligation. In the past months, the Plentum Luxembourg fund provided more evidence to support a fair value calculation of these bonds under IAS 19. Therefore, in 2017 these Plentum bonds are netted with the pension liabilities. The impairment of financial assets that was earlier reported in the P&L are now recognized through OCI.

The adjusted net loss for 2017 is EUR 44,000 compared to a net loss of EUR 1.6 million in 2016 and the adjusted solvency is 36% compared to 28% in 2016.

Please refer to the key figures table in this press release and the complete information in the annual report.

After launching our modern, innovative and attractive new website end of last year the Annual Report 2017 is the first document showing the modernized and face lifted RoodMicrotec-logo still underlining our technical and technological image.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 17 May 2018 at 3 pm, EURONEXT Amsterdam, Beursplein 5

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday 17 May 2018.

Key figures

(EUR x 1,000 unless stated otherwise) 2017 2016 Sales and result Net sales 12,127 10,465 Gross margin 10,157 8,615 EBITDA 949 -310 EBIT (operating result) -69 -1,339 EBT -327 -1,587 Net result -44 -1,578 Cash flow from operating activities 628 -452 Capital, debt & liquidity ratios Total assets 13,416 14,711 Group equity 4,767 4,053 Net debt 2,451 2,428 Capital (=net debt + equity) 7,218 6,481 Gearing ratio (net debt / capital) 34% 37% Solvency (group equity / total liabilities) 36% 28% Debt ratio (net debt / EBITDA) 2.6 -7.8 Net working capital 452 540 Working capital ratio (current assets / current liabilities) 1.17 1.23 Assets Tangible and intangible fixed assets 8,451 7,684 Investments in (in)tangible fixed assets 1,199 1,879 Depreciation of (in)tangible fixed assets 1,018 1,029 Issue of nominal shares At year-end (x 1,000) 66,716 63,411 Number of FTEs (permanent) Average 91 91 Sales / FTE 133 115

Financial agenda

17 May 2018 Annual general meeting of shareholders 18 May 2018 Annual bondholder meeting 5 July 2018 Publication sales figures first half 2018 02 August 2018 Publication interim report 2018 02 August 2018 Conference call for press and analysts

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com (https://www.roodmicrotec.com)

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Reinhard Pusch - COO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 38 4215216

Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com (mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com) Web: www.roodmicrotec.com (http://www.roodmicrotec.com)

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The company's managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging for the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

RoodMicrotec Annual Report 2017 published (http://hugin.info/130789/R/2180367/841817.pdf)



