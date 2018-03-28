

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A letter signed by all twenty-two female Senators is demanding action on legislation reforming the way Congress handles allegations of sexual harassment.



The bipartisan letter comes as the House passed legislation reforming the Congressional Accountability Act last month, but the bill has stalled in the Senate.



'We write to express our deep disappointment that the Senate has failed to enact meaningful reforms to the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995,' the Senators wrote.



They added, 'We urge you to bring before the full Senate legislation that would update and strengthen the procedures available to survivors of sexual harassment and discrimination in congressional workplaces.'



The letter, spearheaded by Senators Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was signed by the Senate's eighteen Democratic and four Republican women.



Language addressing the issue was reportedly removed from the omnibus spending bill President Donald Trump signed into law last week amid a dispute over a provision holding lawmakers personally liable for paying harassment settlements.



The letter was sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,



A spokesman said McConnell supports holding members personally financially liable for sexual misconduct but noted a bipartisan group of senators continue to work on legislation.



In a statement, Schumer said, 'We strongly agree that the Senate should quickly take up legislation to combat sexual harassment on Capitol Hill.'



The focus on the issue comes following the recent revelation of sexual harassment claims against several lawmakers, with some using taxpayer money to settle the claims.



