WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply in the previous session, shares of Tesla (TSLA) are seeing further downside during trading on Wednesday. Tesla is currently down by 7.2 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in a year.



The continued decline by Tesla comes after Moody's downgraded the electric car maker's credit rating, citing a 'significant shortfall' in Model 3 production and liquidity pressures.



