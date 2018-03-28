Viemed Healthcare , Inc.: Viemed Healthcare to Present at The MicroCap Conference in New York City

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (TSX-V: VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it will present at The MicroCap Conference on Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 at 12PM Eastern Time in New York City at the Essex House.

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors. The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. To request free investor registration, please go to the website (www.microcapconf.com) and click the "Registration" button.

During the conference, Casey Hoyt, CEO, and Todd Zehnder, COO, will conduct an introductory presentation that will cover key areas of the Viemed business. Additionally, investors that are registered at the conference have the ability to request one on one meetings with management.

The presentation webcast and presentation slides will be available live and can be accessed through the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/27289. Following the conclusion of the live webcast, an archived version of the presentation will be posted on Viemed's website.

Casey Hoyt, Viemed's Chief Executive Officer, said, "With our recently completed public listing transaction, we very much look forward to presenting our fast-growing business and its future potential to the investor community in order to better inform, educate and grow our investor following."

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries Sleep Management, L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered, L.L.C., is a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States. Sleep Management, L.L.C. focuses on disease management and improving the quality of life for respiratory patients through clinical excellence, education, and technology. Its service offerings are based on effective home treatment with respiratory care practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Home Sleep Delivered focuses on providing in-home sleep testing for sleep apnea sufferers. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

905-326-1888

glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder

Chief Operating Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802

investorinfo@viemed.com

