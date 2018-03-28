

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) reported a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $205.0 million, or $2.02 per share. This was down from $243.8 million, or $2.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $3.50 billion. This was up from $3.05 billion last year.



GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $205.0 Mln. vs. $243.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.9% -EPS (Q4): $2.02 vs. $2.38 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q4): $3.50 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.35



