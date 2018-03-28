SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Issues $8 Million of Unsecured Convertible Promissory Notes

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, has closed a privately placed offering of an $8 million unsecured convertible promissory note due March 2023 (the "Note") from a group managed by existing investors Corona Park Investment Partners.

SharpSpring intends to use the proceeds from the financing for increasing sales and marketing spend to accelerate customer acquisition and revenue growth. The company also plans to strategically invest in research and development to further advance the functionality and features of its platform.

Interest on the Notes will be payable annually with the issuance of additional convertible notes (paid-in-kind) at an annual interest rate of 5.0%. The Notes are convertible into shares of SharpSpring common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at any time before the maturity date at a fixed conversion price of $7.50 per share, subject to customary adjustments. If not converted, principal and unpaid accrued interest on the Notes will be due and payable on the fifth anniversary of the issuance date and may be paid, at the company's election, in cash or in shares of common stock at a discounted conversion price.

The Notes will be unsecured credit obligations, subordinate to the company's existing credit facility and future credit facilities with amounts proportional to the current ratio of credit facility limits to revenue.

SharpSpring has the option to extend the Notes for up to eighteen months following the initial maturity at an annual interest rate of 10.0%, and may redeem the Notes at any time that the closing price for its common stock exceeds 175% of the conversion price (or $13.13 per share) for 120 consecutive trading days. In the event of redemption by the company prior to the maturity date, the interest will accelerate and be paid through the maturity date.

In connection with the transaction, SharpSpring granted the investor group the right to appoint a director to the company's board.

"Securing an investment from a group of our current shareholders provides us with the necessary capital to accelerate our growth plan, and it also reflects their continued support and commitment to our strategy and long-term success," said SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson. "In particular, the capital enables us to ramp our sales and marketing initiatives, which will drive new customer wins at a more rapid pace and lead to higher growth in 2019 and 2020. It also enables us to accelerate our product development initiatives so that we can enhance our platform with innovative new features and functionality."

In connection with the transaction, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as an adviser to the Company. Additional information regarding the financing will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by SharpSpring with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

