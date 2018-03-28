

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) released a profit for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $25.52 million, or $0.54 per share. This was up from $16.85 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $94.19 million. This was up from $91.20 million last year.



Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $25.52 Mln. vs. $16.85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 58.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $94.19 Mln vs. $91.20 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.51 - $0.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $93 - $96 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.36 - $2.41 Full year revenue guidance: $399 - $404 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX