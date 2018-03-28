

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) on Wednesday reported a profit and revenue for the fourth quarter that trumped Wall Street estimates.



Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop reported fourth-quarter loss of $105.9 million or $1.04 per share, compared to profit of $208.7 million or $2.04 per share last year.



The fourth-quarter results include asset impairment and other charges of $406.5 million or $3.06 per share, primarily related to the Technology Brands business.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter dropped to $2.02 per share from $2.38 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.97 per share.



Sales for the quarter increased 15 percent to $3.50 billion from $3.05 billion a year ago. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.



GameStop's same-store store sales rose 12.2 percent, with 14.2 percent growth in the U.S. and 8.3 percent internationally.



New hardware sales increased 44.8 percent, led by demand for Nintendo Switch, and new software sales increased 12.4 percent driven by a strong title lineup.



For the fiscal year 2018, the company expects adjusted earnings of $3.00 to $3.35 per share and sales to decline 2 to 6 percent. Analysts currently expect earnings of $3.32 per share and sales to drop 1.50 percent.



Mike Mauler, chief executive officer, stated, 'Our strong sales performance over the holiday period and throughout the fourth quarter was driven by compelling Black Friday and holiday promotions, driving growth in hardware, particularly the Nintendo Switch.'



'Moving forward over the next year, we plan to pause on investing in additional new businesses or acquisitions and focus on the fundamentals of improving the businesses that we already have.'



GME closed Wednesday's trading at $14.15, up $0.27 or 1.95%, on the NYSE. The stock further gained $0.25 or 1.77% in the after-hours trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX