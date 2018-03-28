Hemp, Inc. Named 'Best Hemp Company' by Media Outlet Cashinbis' Best of Cannabis Awards 2018

SPRING HOPE, N.C., March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp, Inc. (http://hempinc.com/) (OTC PINK:HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, was named "Best Hemp Company" by Cashinbis as part of its Best of Cannabis Awards 2018 (https://www.cashinbis.com/best-of-cannabis-awards-2018-announcing-winners/). The awards celebrate excellence in the global cannabis industry and is the first popular vote awards contest for the legal cannabis and marijuana industry, celebrating excellence in a variety of categories, according to Cashinbis.

"As we continue to position Hemp, Inc. on the forefront of America's hemp revolution, we are honored to receive this award based on an outpouring of support from those who believe in our mission and work accomplished to date," said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. "We look forward to achieving many more milestones in the year to come and continuing our work to provide opportunities for the small family farmer, Veterans, women, sustainable communities and others to flourish in the multi billion dollar hemp marketplace."

Best of Cannabis Awards nominees were accepted for four main categories: Best Cannabis Companies, Best Cannabis Products, Best in the Cannabis Industry, and Best Cannabis People. See the full list of Best of Cannabis Awards winners here (https://www.cashinbis.com/best-of-cannabis-awards-2018-announcing-winners/).

In addition to being recognized as "Best Hemp Company" by Cashinbis as part of its Best of Cannabis Awards 2018 (https://www.cashinbis.com/best-of-cannabis-awards-2018-announcing-winners/), Hemp, Inc. was also one of the recipients to receive the First Annual Jack Herer Award in 2015 specifically for its technological advancement in the industrial hemp industry. "Bruce Perlowin's vision and leadership continues to set the tone for the industrial hemp industry. He was also very instrumental in the startup of Nevada's hemp program," said Michael Whalen, President and Founder of the Nevada Hemp Association.

As part of the Company's ongoing expansion of its operations, Hemp, Inc. announced (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/01/04/1283164/0/en/Hemp-Inc-s-Marketing-Division-in-Full-Swing-as-First-Purchase-Orders-Come-In.html) Jan. 4, 2018, that the Company was shipping its first purchase orders of loss-circulation material DrillWall and Kenaf fiber. On Jan. 25, 2018, the Company announced (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/01/25/1304774/0/en/Hemp-Inc-Announces-Completion-of-First-Purchase-Order-for-Natural-Absorbent-Product-Spill-Be-Gone.html) it had fulfilled its first purchase order for Spill-Be-Gone, part of Hemp, Inc.'s spill-absorbent family of products.

To read the full version of the press release, click here (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/03/28/1454888/0/en/UPDATE-Hemp-Inc-Named-Best-Hemp-Company-by-Media-Outlet-Cashinbis-Best-of-Cannabis-Awards-2018.html).

