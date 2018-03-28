Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2018) - John A. Purdy (the "Purchaser") announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that he has acquired ownership and control over 397,000 common shares (the "Acquired Shares") of Pedro Resources Ltd. ("Pedro"), which together with the Purchaser's existing holdings of 2,218,916 common shares, 693,461 common share purchase warrants and 150,000 stock options and assuming the exercise of the warrants and the stock options, represents approximately 14.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pedro. The Acquired Shares were purchased on the open market at share prices ranging between $0.21 and $0.25 per Acquired Share.

The Acquired Shares were acquired for investment purposes. The Purchaser has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional common shares of Pedro either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the common shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on Pedro's profile at www.sedar.com.

For additional information please contact:

John A Purdy

780-297-5558

jack.purdy@hotmail.com