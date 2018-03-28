HUTN, Inc.: CEO Buys 3.225 Million HUTN Shares

5.85 Million Shares Purchase within 12 months

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / The CEO of HUTN, Inc. (OTC PINK: HUTN) has purchased 3,225,000 shares of HUTN, exercising a right under his employment agreement. The shares were purchased for $0.31 per share. This brings his total purchases to 5.855 million shares in the last 12 months.

Christopher Daniels, the company's CEO, said, "I believe in the company's future and cannot think of a better way to show that than to risk my own personal capital to buy a significant number of shares."

Unlike many CEOs who win even if shareholder's don't, compensation under Mr. Daniels employment contract is geared to performance and to alignment with shareholder interests. His base salary is just one dollar per year and any bonuses and stock options are contingent upon performance. Last month the Board extended his contract by a year.

Mr. Daniels purchased the shares directly from the company in a private transaction. The shares were issued under an exemption from registration under Reg D of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended. The shares carry a legend and, unless registered, they cannot be sold for at least one-year, except pursuant to an applicable exemption. In return for the unregistered shares, the company received a balloon note that matures in five years at an effective fixed rate of 4.50%.

