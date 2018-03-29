sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

79,46 Euro		+0,22
+0,28 %
WKN: A0DP2A ISIN: US1508701034 Ticker-Symbol: DG3 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,53
81,74
28.03.
80,89
81,25
28.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION
CELANESE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELANESE CORPORATION79,46+0,28 %