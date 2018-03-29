

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release February figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to add 0.6 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year after falling 1.8 percent on month and rising 1.6 percent on year in January. Large retailer sales are expected to gain an annual 0.9 percent after adding 0.5 percent in the previous month.



Australia will see February data for private sector credit and job vacancies. Credit is expected to hold steady at 0.3 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year. Vacancies were up 2.7 percent on month in January.



Singapore will provide February numbers for producer prices; in January, producer prices were down 0.5 percent on month and up 2.1 percent on year.



