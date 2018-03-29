Betrium ICO Soon - 20% Bonus, Global Sports Betting Platform

HONG KONG, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Betrium has finished Pre-ICO with $1.3 mil raised and will launchICO soon with a 20% discount. The project issupported by the world's betting champions and gambling industry leaders.

Betrium is the worldwide bookmaker and betting exchange offering zero fees, innovative Volatility Stabilization System / Hedging for professional traders, API for developers and event organizers platform. Betrium is going tochange the wealthy industry of $1 trillion annually.

The project is supported by Kevin Dolan, World Series of Handicapping 2015 champion, the "The Complete Guide to Sports Betting" book author. Kevin acts as an advisor in the project.

Recently, Betrium released the demo of the sportsbook, which is available on http://betrium.ga

During the next two weeks, Betrium will release betting exchange alpha along with iOS and Android applications for the sportsbook.

Betrium has partnered with VAVEL.com, an international sports media with over 35 million of visits, which became an accredited media of FIFA World Cup 2018. https://www.vavel.com/en-us/journalism/871782-vavel-media-partners-with-betrium.html

"For VAVEL, this partnership with Betrium guarantees, our willingness to support and backup a project since its inception is called to revolutionize the sports betting industry from scratch given the brilliant idea of decentralizing the way to bet making it accessible globally without depending on a different international laws and regulations

"We believe in Betrium because of the ease with which its users can perform transactions through cryptocurrencies and their roadmap is frankly hopeful. VAVEL trusts Betrium simply because it is the future of betting in sports," said VAVEL Media CEO Javier Robles.

Earlier, Sam Taheri, professional GT, and NASCAR pilot became an advisor and sports representative of Betrium. His recent interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKIFQhwCjqU

In the early March Betrium's team began its roadshow, during 20 days the team will visit 5 blockchain conferences all around the world:

- Seoul, South Korea, d10e.

- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Vietnam Blockchain Week.

- Melbourne, Australia, APAC Blockchain Conference.

- Singapore, Money20/20 Asia.

- Hong Kong, Token2049.

Betrium's mission is to expand and to become a global key-player in the gambling market.

Token Sale summary:

ICO Start: 5th of April 2018, 23:00 UTC

ICO End: 14th of April 2018, 23:00 UTC

