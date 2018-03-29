Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) (BAE:TS) (BMV:TS) (MILAN:TEN) announces that it has filed today its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017, with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and has submitted such report to the other securities regulators of the markets where its securities are listed. Tenaris also published the convening notice to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on May 2, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. (Luxembourg time) at Tenaris's registered office, located at 29, avenue de la Porte-Neuve, 3rd Floor, L-2227 Luxembourg, and to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held immediately after the adjournment of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at the same location. The annual report and the convening notice (which includes the agenda for the meetings and the procedures for attending and/or voting at one or both meetings) can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam (http://www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam). In addition, these documents, together with the total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice, and the proxy materials for the meetings (which include the shareholder meeting brochure and proxy statement with reports on each item of the agendas for the meetings and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meetings, and the forms required for purposes of participating and/or voting at one or both meetings) as well as the text of the draft of the consolidated articles of association of the Company including the amendments to the articles as referred to in the agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting, may be obtained free of charge from Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors (http://www.tenaris.com/investors), or at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg.

