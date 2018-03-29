

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of retail sales in Japan advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



That was shy of expectations for 0.6 percent following the upwardly revised 1.6 percent contraction in January (originally -1.8 percent.).



On a yearly basis, retail sales gained 1.6 percent, short of forecasts for 1.7 percent following the downwardly revised 1.56 percent gain a month earlier (originally 1.6 percent).



Sales from large retailers climbed 0.6 percent on year, missing forecasts for 0.9 percent but up from the downwardly revised 0.4 percent gain in the previous month (originally 0.5 percent).



