

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after it had ended the four-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 155 points or 4.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,120-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is uninspired as tech shares figure to see continued selling pressure, and a drop in crude oil prices adds to the soft sentiment. The European markets were mixed, and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index surrendered 44.36 points or 1.40 percent to finish at 3,122.29 after trading between 3,117.53 and 3,165.21. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 17.33 points or 0.95 percent to end at 1,812.36.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.25 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.17 percent, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.52 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.27 percent, Bank of Communications eased 0.16 percent, China Vanke climbed 1.00 percent, Gemdale tumbled 1.79 percent, China Life plunged 2.56 percent, Ping An plummeted 4.05 percent, PetroChina declined 2.44 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 3.16 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks saw considerable volatility on Wednesday before finally settling in negative territory.



The Dow shed 9,.29 points or 0.04 percent to 23,848.42, while the NASDAQ lost 59.58 points or 0.85 percent to 6,949.23 and the S&P 500 fell 7,62 points or 0.29 percent to 2,605.00.



The volatility extends a recent trend, while light volume may also have contributed to the choppy trading ahead of the long holiday weekend.



A notable decline by Amazon (AMZN) weighed on the tech-heavy NASDAQ after a report said President Donald Trump wants to 'go after' the online retailer.



In economic news, the Commerce Department saw stronger than estimated economic growth in Q4 as GDP was revised up to 2.9 percent from 2.5 percent. Also, the National Association of Realtors noted a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in February.



Crude oil futures tumbled Wednesday after the government confirmed a surprise build in U.S. oil inventories. WTI light sweet oil was down 95 cents at $64.30 a barrel.



