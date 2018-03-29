

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has pared initial gains and is modestly higher on Thursday, while the safe-haven yen also weakened amid easing of tensions regarding North Korea.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 95.73 points or 0.46 percent to 21,127.04, off a high of 21,298.57 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is losing almost 5 percent, Sony is down almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.6 percent, while Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



In the tech space, chipmaker Advantest is losing almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down more than 2 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is declining 0.6 percent and Honda is down 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is unchanged, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by almost 1 percent after crude oil prices declined more than 1 percent overnight.



Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical are losing more than 6 percent after the company said Wednesday that it is at a preliminary and exploratory stage regarding a possible bid for UK-based biopharmaceutical company Shire plc.



Among the market's best performers, Trend Micro is rising more than 4 percent, Recruit Holdings is gaining 4 percent and Nichirei Corp. is higher by almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Showa Denko is lower by almost 3 percent and NEC Corp. is down more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that the total value of retail sales in Japan advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in February. That was shy of expectations for 0.6 percent following the upwardly revised 1.6 percent contraction in January.



On a yearly basis, retail sales gained 1.6 percent, short of forecasts for 1.7 percent following the downwardly revised 1.56 percent gain a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 106 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower in a volatile session on Wednesday amid light trading ahead of the long holiday weekend. A notable decline by Amazon weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq after a report from Axios said President Donald Trump wants to 'go after' the online retailer. Traders largely shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing stronger than previously estimated economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2017.



The Nasdaq slid 59.58 points or 0.9 percent to 6,949.23, the S&P 500 fell 7.62 points or 0.3 percent to 2,605.00 and the Dow edged down 9.29 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 23,848.42.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil prices declined on Wednesday following the release of a government report showing an unexpected weekly increase in U.S. oil inventories. WTI crude for May delivery slid $0.87 or 1.3 percent to $64.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



