TOKYO, Mar 29, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - The new multipurpose vehicle from Mitsubishi Motors, XPANDER, has been named Car of the Year in Indonesia, the latest recognition of its highly successful launch.The award was made by Otomotif, the leading Indonesian tabloid, and was collected by Kyoya Kondo, president of PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia (MMKSI), at a ceremony held today. The XPANDER also won in two other categories in Otomotif's 2018 awards - Best of the Best MPV and Best of Small MPV(1).Since XPANDER's launch last August, dealers at MMKSI have taken 60,000 orders for the class-leading small MPV, which was designed specifically for the needs of the fast-growing Indonesian auto market where MPVs are a popular category. Last month, XPANDER ranked among the top 3 best-selling models in the small MPV segment.The XPANDER is a small but roomy and comfortable seven-seater MPV with plenty of space for luggage. It combines an attractive and comfortable design with the toughness and reliable performance for which the Mitsubishi brand is renowned.The vehicle is produced at Mitsubishi Motors' state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Bekasi Prefecture, West Java, which was inaugurated in April last year by President Joko Widodo. The factory, the result of a $540 million investment, employs 3,000 workers and is capable of producing 160,000 vehicles a year.The Bekasi plant will shortly begin exporting XPANDER to the Philippines and Thailand, reinforcing Mitsubishi Motors' strong market positions in the ASEAN region.Osamu Masuko, chief executive of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, said: "We are very grateful to have received this award from Otomotif, which is a recognition of the wonderful reception that XPANDER has been given by the people of Indonesia. Many people had a hand in this success, including our friends and business partners at MMKSI and the Indonesian government. Years of careful research went into the design of the XPANDER, a modern MPV that meets the needs of Indonesia's hard-working families."Panji Maulana, chief editor of Otomotif, said: "The Car of the Year is selected from among the winners in each category that have been evaluated from many aspects such as design, features, performance, handling, fuel consumption, price and the latest model. And our editorial judging panel takes into account sales, community engagement and value for money. The Mitsubishi XPANDER is a worthy winner for 2018."The XPANDER was the first all-new vehicle from Mitsubishi Motors since a strengthened management team at the Japanese automaker embarked on a new growth and recovery strategy. Under the company's Drive for Growth plan, the company is investing more than $5 billion to improve its product line-up, building on its traditional strengths in four-wheel drive, sports utility vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.(1) Best Small MPV: Best Low MPVAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance.