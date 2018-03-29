Chinese fertilizer maker Kingenta launches "Soil-Friendly Farming to Feed the World" public welfare campaign in Beijing

BEIJING, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A large-scale public benefit campaign entitled "Soil Friendly Farming to Feed the World - Promoting China's Rural Vitalization Strategy by Maintaining A Million Hectares of Fertile Farmland" kicked off in Beijing on March 26, 2018. The campaign was co-hosted by the Cultivated Land Quality Monitoring and Conservation Center of China's Ministry of Agriculture, the Chinese Society of Plant Nutrition and Fertilizer Science and the World Soil-Friendly Farming Association, and organized by leading Chinese fertilizer manufacturer Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group ("Kingenta") under the aegis of the Planting Industry Management Department (PIMD) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China. As part of the campaign, a program has been launched by Kingenta to promote soil-friendly farming across China, through cooperation with a hundred agricultural organizations and agriculture experts. The program calls for the adoption of a series of measures, among them the creation of demonstration farmland and service sites in a thousand Chinese counties whose economies depend chiefly on agriculture. Training on field technologies will be provided at the sites. The effort recognizes leaders in soil-friendly farming and establishes public welfare funds. The aim of the program is to deliver soil-friendly farming-based products, technologies and services to Chinese farmers.

Soil-friendly farming refers to the planting of crops in a soil-friendly manner as a means to increase the production of quality crops and enhance the quality of cultivated land. Kingenta based on its years of experience in farming, advocates four soil-friendly steps with unique Chinese characteristics: improving soil to maintain farmland, reducing production to enhance efficiency, enhancing quality and providing comprehensive services.

Kingenta is the only Chinese agricultural firm that has a comprehensive range of fertilizer products. The company has also established Jinfeng Commune, the first modern and comprehensive agriculture-focused service platform in China.

"Kingenta has been dedicated to developing and promoting novel fertilizers and fertilizer enhancement technologies over the past 20 years and plans to strongly promote soil remediation and soil-friendly farming over the next ten years beginning from 2018," stated Kingenta chairman Wan Lianbu.

Kingenta CEO Bai Ying said that the company has implemented and advocated the soil-friendly farming approach by helping farmers maintain fertile farmland which is crucial to their livelihood, as a step towards achieving its vision of feeding the world.

