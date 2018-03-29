Thailand's Leading Companies recognized at the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Thailand Excellence Awards

BANGKOK, March 28,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today honored more than 40 companies in Thailand at its annual Excellence Awards banquet, held at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.

Top companies recognized at the awards banquet include Advanced Info Service PLC, BMW Group (Thailand) Ltd, JITTA, Philips Electronics (Thailand) Ltd and True Move H Universal Communication Co Ltd.

Mr. Koh Eng Lok, Country Head, Frost & Sullivan Thailand said that the Awards seek to recognize best practices and outstanding performance by Thai companies in the Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Environment, Automation & Electronics and ICT sectors.

He added that the award recipients were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

"We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of these truly innovative and well-deserving companies in Thailand whom have continually demonstrated outstanding leadership in their respective market segments," he said.

The shortlisted companies for the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Thailand Excellence Awards were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Company Title aCommerce Co., Ltd. 2018 Thailand E-commerce Logistics Provider of the Year Advanced Info Service PLC 2018 Thailand Cloud Services Innovative Company of the Year Advanced Info Service PLC 2018 Thailand IoT Solutions Provider of the Year AP (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd 2018 Thailand Property Development Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award Asia Biogas (Thailand) Co. Ltd. 2018 Thailand Biogas Power Company of the Year Azbil (Thailand) Co. Ltd. 2018 Thailand Building Management System Company of the Year BCPG Public Company Limited 2018 Thailand Energy Sector Visionary Innovation Leadership Award Betagro Group 2018 Thailand Livestock and Food Technology Innovation Award BMW group (Thailand) Ltd. 2018 Thailand Luxury Car Brand of The Year Boon Rawd Brewery Co. Ltd 2018 Thailand Bottled Water Company of the Year CAT Telecom 2018 Thailand Smart City Service Provider of the Year CBRE (Thailand) Co. Ltd 2018 Thailand Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award Cellennium (Thailand) Company Limited 2018 Thailand Secondary Battery Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Chevalier Networks Solutions Thai Limited 2018 Thailand Contact Center System Integrator of the Year Cryoviva (Thailand) Co., Ltd 2018 Thailand Stem Cell Banking Growth Excellence LeadershipAward Dimension Data (Thailand) Limited 2018 Thailand Enterprise Systems Integrator of the Year DP Cleantech (Thailand) Co. Ltd 2018 Thailand Biomass Power Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award Ford Thailand for Ford Ranger 2018 Thailand Pick-Up Model of The Year Fortinet 2018 Thailand Network Security Vendor of the Year Genesys 2018 Thailand Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. for Honda CRV 2018 Thailand Car of The Year I-Secure 2018 Thailand Managed Security Services Provider of the Year Jitta 2018 Thailand Companies to Action (Wealth Management) JLL 2018 Thailand Facilities Management Growth Excellence Leadership Award JWD InfoLogistics Public Company Limited 2018 Thailand Logistics Service Provider of the Year Kiattana Transport Public Company Limited 2018 Thailand Chemicals and Dangerous Goods Logistics Service Provider of the Year MEDEZE 2018 Thailand Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co. Ltd. 2018 Thailand Elevator Company of The Year Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Company Ltd. For Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2018 Thailand Value-for-Money Car of the Year MON Logistics Group Co., Ltd. 2018 Thailand Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year NEC Corporation (Thailand) Ltd 2018 Thailand Enterprise Voice Solution Provider of the Year One to One Contacts 2018 Thailand Outsourced Contact Center Service Provider of the Year PCS Security and Facilities Services Limited 2018 Thailand Facilities Management Company of the Year Peer Power Company Limited 2018 Thailand Companies to Action (Peer to Peer Financing) Philips Electronics (Thailand) Ltd. 2018 Thailand Lighting Company of the Year Polycom 2018 Thailand Enterprise Video Collaboration Solution Provider of the Year SCG Nichirei Logistics Co., Ltd. 2018Thailand Emerging Cold Chain Logistics Service Providerof the Year Block MD bySmartContract (Thailand) Co., Ltd 2018 Thailand Health Information Exchange Technology Innovation Award Thai Summit Automotive Company 2018 Thailand Automotive Component of The Year Toyota Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. for Toyota Ativ 2018 Thailand Debut Car of The Year True Corporation PCL 2018 Thailand Telecom Service provider of the Year True IDC 2018 Thailand Data Centre Service Provider of the Year True IDC 2018 Thailand Cloud Service Provider of the Year True Move H Universal Communication Co Ltd 2018 Thailand Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year True Move H Universal Communication Co Ltd 2018 Thailand Mobile Service Provider of the Year WOG Technologies 2018 Thailand Water Infrastructure Growth Excellence Leadership Award

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion

