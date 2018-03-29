Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Mar 29, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2018 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's total domestic production volume in February 2018 increased 11.3 % year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.Domestic production of key models in February 2018CX-5: 36,195 units (up 81.1% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 12,880 units (down 16.1% year on year)CX-3: 10,427 units (down 34.5% year on year)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in February 2018 decreased 13.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.Overseas production of key models in February 2018Mazda3: 14,257 units (down 28.4% year on year)Mazda2: 10,393 units (up 37.4% year on year)CX-4: 5,214 units (down 1.7% year on year)II. Domestic salesMazda's total domestic sales volume in February 2018 decreased 4.3 % year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (down 0.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro mini segment (up 0.2 points year on year) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.1 points year on year).Domestic sales of key models in February 2018Mazda2 (Demio): 5,267 units (up 6.7% year on year)CX-8: 3,018 unitsMazda3 (Axela): 2,202 units (down 4.0% year on year)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in February 2018 increased 16.9% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.Exports of key models in February 2018CX-5: 34,160 units (up 105.3% year on year)Mazda3: 10,982 units (down 2.5% year on year)CX-3: 7,545 units (down 36.8% year on year)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years.