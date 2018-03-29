Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - Marifil Mines Limited (TSXV: MFM) ("Marifil" or the "Company") announces that it has reached an agreement with a creditor to issue 215,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.12 to settle debt of $25,800.

The shares for debt are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Head Office:

Robert Abenante,

Chief Executive Officer.

Email: info@marifilmines.com

Website: www.marifilmines.com

For further information regarding Marifil Mines Limited, please refer to the Company's filings available on SEDAR (http://www.sedar.com) or at Marifil's Website (http://www.marifilmines.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding shares for debt. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

WE SEEK SAFE HARBOUR.