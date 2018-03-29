

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence weakened in March after reaching survey record high in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The producer confidence index dropped 9.5 in March from 10.9 in February.



Producers were less positive about the expected activity in March than a month earlier.



Entrepreneurs were also less positive about their order book, while judgment about the stocks of finished products hardly changed.



The producers in the timber and building materials industry were the most positive in March.



