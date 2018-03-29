Corbion and Bunge sign interim-agreement regarding the acquisition of Bunge's stake in SB Renewable Oils joint venture

Corbion nv (Euronext Amsterdam: CRBN) ("Corbion") announces that it has signed with Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) ("Bunge") a share purchase agreement regarding the potential acquisition by Corbion of Bunge's stake in the SB Renewable Oils joint venture.

Corbion and Bunge are 50.1%/49.9% partners in SB Renewable Oils, a joint venture that operates a facility in Brazil, specializing in the production of algae ingredients, such as Omega 3 rich oil, for aquaculture and animal feed.

The completion of the share purchase agreement is subject to certain conditions, including finalization of long-term supply agreements, and regulatory approval.

If and when the parties reach final agreement, we will inform the market accordingly.

