QUOINE Strengthens Leadership Team with Four Key Hires

TOKYO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global blockchain fintech firmQUOINE announced the hiring of four senior hires to expand their leadership team withthe world-class talent needed to strengthen the company's position as a global leader in the cryptocurrency space, with security and compliance at the heart of its DNA.

QUOINE is pleased to welcome:

Chief People Officer Jason Wagner

Chief Information Security Officer Mike Mullins

Senior Vice President of Product Vincent Moreau

Chief Risk & Compliance Officer Rei Tanaka.

QUOINEintends to further enhance the company's security and compliance managementsystems by leveraging the global expertise of CCO Rei Tanaka and CISO Mike Mullins. As the company grows rapidly on a global scale, the joining of CPO Jason Wagner will strengthen the company culture and human resources development at QUOINE.Vincent Moreau will play a key role in the launch of LIQUID, QUOINE's developing platform to address the liquidity problem in the crypto space.

Welcoming the new members of the senior leadership team, QUOINE CEO Mike Kayamori said, "When Mario Gomez Lozada and I founded QUOINE in 2014, we had a vision to grow this company into a world-leading provider of fintech services grounded in blockchain technology. Our journey has been incredible and although we still have much to achieve, we now have more than 190 staff working tirelessly in four countries to bring our customers the best possible products and services.Our achievements to date make me so proud. But the truth is, we are only just getting started. These four new hires will help us solidify our position as a global force in this sector."

The new hires will play an integral role asQUOINE prepares to launch several new products this year, including LIQUID, an all-inclusive, immersive cryptocurrency platform.

The four new hires will join a team of senior staff at QUOINE who boast more than 250 years of combined fintech experience at global top tier investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch and global venture capital fund SoftBank Group.

Chief Information Security Officer Mike Mullins is an accomplished information security professional bringing nearly 30 years' experience in global network security, operations, management, security engineering and implementation working for both the US Federal Government, including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Department of Energy and US Secret Service, as well as multinational Fortune 250 companies including Las Vegas Sands Corporation and Prudential CorporationAsia.

Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Rei Tanaka brings more than 25 years experience in the financial services industry. Rei started off his career as a banker before becoming a financial services consultant. Rei's global experience includes Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, mainland China, UK, Germany and the US, where he was a Partner of the PwC Financial Services Banking and Capital Markets Consulting Group. He has also provided support to Japanese institutions looking to expand into emerging markets and to advise clients on the theme of digital disruption.

Chief People Officer Jason Wagner will oversee our talent, organizational culture and customer service as the company expands our operations globally. Jason brings over 25 years experience and spent the last ten years in Singapore in financial services and consumer-related executive search. Prior to this, he was with the Fortress Investment Group, McKinsey & Company, GE Capital, and Goldman Sachs.Throughout his career, he has focused on business building in emerging/fast growth markets specializing in accelerated capability deployment, talent management, and operational improvement.

Senior Vice President of Product Vincent Moreau will lead product development for our trading services. Vincentspent 15 years in investment banking, with positions in Paris, New York and, for the last 10 years, Tokyo, where he has worked for Bank of America Merrill Lynch as their Head of Market Making Technology, Asia Pacific and Global Head of Quantitative Automated Trading Engine Development. He brings extensive experience building globally scalable low-latency high-frequency trading platforms.

ABOUT QUOINE

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for bitcoin and fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Australian dollar, and Chinese Renminbi. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. In September 2017, QUOINE Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan FSA. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com

In June 2017, QUOINE launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in desktop version at www.qryptos.com.

In October 2017, QUOINE became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the QASH Token Sale. QUOINE Corporation was officially licensed by the Japan FSA on 29th September 2017.

In November 2017, QUOINE successfully raised 350M QASH (the equivalent of 350K ETH) in a significantly oversubscribed ICO at https://liquid.plus, to fund the growth of the QUOINE LIQUID platform. More information can be found at:

